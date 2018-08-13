Other OS

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 and P72 official with Xeon CPUs, Quadro graphics

Lenovo introduced two new mobile workstations, powered by eighth-generation Intel Core and Xeon processors, that will be available at the end of August. The first of the two is the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (above), that is only 0.7 inches thin. It features a 15.6-inch 4K screen, NVIDIA Quadro P graphics cards (up to P2000), 8th gen Intel Core processor clocked up to 4.6GHz, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and 4TB storage. Starting price will be north of $1,800 at the end of this month.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P72 is thicker, at 1 inch, and features a 17.3-inch 4K screen (Full HD option available), NVIDIA Quadro (up to P5200) graphics chip, up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory option, and 6T of storage. It will set you back $1,950, at the end of August.

