At MWC (Mobile World Congress 2023), Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook solution to embrace the new hybrid working environment and working styles. The company announced the latest new ThinkPad Z13, Z16, X13, X13 Yoga, and a plethora of other products. Alongside the new laptops and Chromebooks, Lenovo also announced a new all-in-one, the ThinkCentre TIO (Tiny-in-one) Gen 5 monitor, and new product and customer services.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 & ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2

The new Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The laptops are running the latest Windows 11 OS, and can be configured with up to 64GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x memory, and up to 2GB of PCIe SSD.

Lenovo says the new ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 has a new optional natural material bonded to 75% recycled aluminium top cover. The woven Flax is made from 100% agricultural products. Naturally, the Z13 Gen 2 sports a 13.3” 16:10 display in 1080p IPS, and 2.8K OLED panels with touch functionality. The ThinkPad Z16 Gen2 comes with a 16” 1080p or 4K OLED display with touch-enabled.

Both devices feature Wi-Fi 6E, an FHD web camera, and Dolby Voice-enabled microphones. The new laptops feature a large haptic touchpad alongside the iconic TrackPoint to provide a comfortable and accurate input. The new TrackPoint also has new features. Double tapping the TrackPoint will bring up the TrackPoint Quick menu. This panel will display menu cards, based on user preference from a list of options. These options include camera and microphone functionality, as well as battery settings and audio device settings for Bluetooth and built-in speakers.

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will be available starting July 2023 starting from €1649. The ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available starting August 2023 from €1959.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 & ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4

The X13 Gen 4 comes with a 13.3” screen size with up to 2.8K OLED display technology, and narrower bezel, and an increased screen-to-body ratio. The two devices can be configured with Windows 11, and be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel vPro and integrated Intel Iris X graphics. The X13 Gen 4 can also be configured with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile processors and AMD Radeon graphics.

Both devices feature dual far-field microphones with Dolby Voice and two user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio. Depending on the configuration, both models will have 41Whr and 54.7Whr battery options available to choose from.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available starting July 2023 and retail from €1190. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available beginning July 2023 from €1290.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, T16 Gen 2, and T14s Gen 4 will also be configurable displays panels at up to 2.8K OLED resolution and technologies. ThinkPad T14s, T14, and T16 will be available starting July 2023. Prices are expected to start from €1590, €1345, and €1390 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4, L13 Yoga Gen 4, L14 and L15 series

The ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 will have a new low blue light display option to increase battery efficiency. The latest L14 Gen 4 and L15 Gen 4 will be configurable with up to 2TB of SSD storage, doubling the capacity from the previous generation.

The new L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 will be powered by either a 13th Gen Intel core Intel vPro processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, or the latest AMD Rzen 7000 series mobile processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The devices will have up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from €839 and €980, respectively. The ThinkPad L14 and L15 will be available starting May 2023, retailing from €775 and €755, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 & ThinkPad E16

The new Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 comes with a 14-inch and 16-inch IPS LCD display, respectively. Both models are available with either a 13th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel integrated graphics, or optional NVIDIA MX550 4GB graphics. The laptops will also have an option for AMD Ryzen 7030 Mobile processors with AMD Radeon graphics. They have up to 40GB DDR4 memory and up to two 1TB SSDs.

The laptops have dual microphones with two speakers, and will be available with 47Whr and 57Whr batteries. They also have Wi-Fi 6E by default, as well as Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, the laptops also pack two USB Type-C ports, as well as two USB-Type-A, HDMI 2.0b, and an RJ45 port.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and E16 Gen 1 will be available starting June 2023. Prices are expected to start from €770 and €780, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 monitor

The ThinkCentre TIO (Tiny-in-One) Gen 5 Monitor is available in two sizes. One with a 21.5-inch IPS display, and another with a 23.8-inch IPS screen. Both models feature touch options and come with 16:9 aspect ratios and natural low blue light. The displays feature 60Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, as well as a 4ms response time in extreme or 6ms in normal mode. They also have a 99% sRGB color gamut.

When it comes to the ports, the displays feature an HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort 1.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B ports. There are two 3W speakers, an integrated 1080p web camera, an integrated microphone, and Lenovo ThinkColour software.

As for functionality, the displays support ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs, which can be connected to the vented door on the back of the monitor. This design is better suited for business users, as the monitor also features a Kensington Lock to secure both the display and the Tiny PC in place.

ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One (TIO) Gen 5 Monitors will be available starting August 2023. Prices are expected to start from €299 for the 22-inch, and €399 for the 24-inch.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i

The new IdeaPad Duet 3i is a compact 11-inch tablet with an 11.5-inch 2K IPS display. It’s powered by either an Intel N200 or N100 processor with Intel-integrated graphics. It comes with Windows 11 Home/Pro pre-installed, 4/8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 128/256GB of M.2 PCIe SSD for storage.

The tablet features a 5MP front-facing web camera, and an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. There are dual microphones, two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 35.6Whr battery with rapid charge. Lenovo says the tablet can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge.

The tablet has Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. There is also a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and an audio jack. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available starting June 2023 from €449.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display, configurable with up to 1080p IPS screen with 100% sRGB color gamut, with touch-enabled. The laptop is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chipset, coupled with 4/8GB LPDDR4X memory and 64/128GB eMMC storage.

It has an HD/1080P web camera with a privacy shutter, two 2W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio tuning, and a battery life of up to 13.5 hours. It has a microSD card slot, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a combo audio jack. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 with a Wi-Fi card, and the laptop weighs just 1.3kg (2.9 lbs). The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will be available starting May 2023 from €349.