Key Takeaways Lenovo has released the upgraded ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4, a powerful AIO desktop aimed at business users and content creators.

The new machine features a 27-inch QHD display, up to 13th Gen Intel processors, and an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 offers privacy features, dual 5MP cameras, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and compatibility with external GPUs and monitors.

Lenovo unveiled a new and upgraded ThinkCentre M90a Pro All-in-One (AIO) desktop. The new machine is aimed at business desktop users, “designed to address the needs of modern workplaces and content creators.” The new AIO sports a 27-inch QHD display, up to Intel 13th Gen processors, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card.

Pricing & Availability

Lenovo didn’t mention the price in its press release, but said the machine is already available in select markets. It’s currently unclear if that will include the US in the future, but there’s a chance it will pop up on Lenovo’s online store. The previous ThinkCentre M90a Gen 3 is still available at Lenovo.com for $1,035 in the US.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4: Specifications

The new ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 features a large 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 60Hz display with 99% sRGB rating and 350 nits of brightness. It has small bezels, and despite the large size, it’s fairly compact and weighs 24.01 lbs (10.89 kg) with the stand.

Given the AIO form factor, it’s fairly thin at 54.5mm (without a stand). The desktop can be equipped with an Intel vPro with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. It has Intel UHD 770, 730, and 710 graphics and an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU for power users. The storage is also configurable, and there are a few options. The desktop can have two M.2 SSDs with 256/512GB or 1TB of storage, one 2.5-inch HDD 1TB drive, or one ODD (Optical Disc Drive).

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4

The machine has several additional features built-in to protect the privacy of users working in office environments, and there are also two 5MP cameras and Radar that support AI Noise Supression. The camera also uses HPD (Human Presence Detection) that enables “zero-touch login and logout” and can automatically blur the screen when someone is behind the registered user. There’s a dual 5W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity.

When it comes to ports, the machine has plenty. On the side, it contains one Thunderbolt 4, an optional Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an optional 3-in-1 card reader, and a combo audio jack. On the rear, it has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, as well as three USB 3.2 Gen 1, a Display Port 1.4 out, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS and HDMI 1.4 combo, and an Ethernet port.

Lenovo says the machine supports one 8K or two 4K monitors and is compatible with external GPUs and storage drivers. The AIO can also double as a monitor when connected to other devices, making it more comprehensive and useful. The ThinkPhone by Motorola can also connect to the desktop via an app, allowing users to stream apps, respond to texts, and keep track of notifications without having to use the phone itself.

The ThinkCentre is powered by Windows 11, and it has a TPM 2.0 chip with encryption and various other features that protect users’ data.