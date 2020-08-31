Lenovo has today launched a new tablet called the Tab P11 Pro and is calling it ‘the most powerful and premium consumer Android tablet’ in its lineup. The latest Lenovo offering packs an 11.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) OLED HDR10-certified display with Dolby Vision support and what appears to be uniformly slim iPad Pro-esque bezels on all sides. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and face unlock as well via the dual front-facing cameras.

The device rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor at its heart ticking alongside up to 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. There are two cameras (13MP + 5MP) at the back and a pair of 8MP snappers at the front that are positioned at the top when the device is being used in desktop mode, and can also blur the background during video calls. Lenovo says the Tab P11 Pro’s battery can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, while the four JBL-tuned speakers will handle the audio output.

There is no LTE or 5G connectivity though, but what you get is a fairly slim Android tablet made out of aluminum-alloy, packing an OLED display that costs just $500. Lenovo is also selling a folio case, a keyboard case, and a stylus that will cost you an additional $100 for all three items. The tablet will be available in November, and sounds like a well-equipped affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S6 duo and the iPad lineup.

Source: Lenovo