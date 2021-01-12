Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has today launched a detachable 2-in-1 PC that it is calling the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Pretty on the nose, right? The new Lenovo offering by Lenovo takes an aim at Microsoft’s Surface lineup, packing a 12.3-inch  Full HD+ display protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and 3:2 aspect ratio. And just like the Surface family, Lenovo also offers a backlit folio keyboard which retains the familiar ThinkPad keyboard aesthetics (complete with the red TrackPoint nub too) and a stylus to go with the whole tablet-laptop hybrid appeal. 

Full-HD+ display, 11th Gen Intel processor and up to 10 hours of battery life

Inside the machine, you’ll find the 11th Gen Intel vPro line of processors, with the top-end configuration packing a Core i7 CPU. The Intel silicon inside the ThinkPad X12 Detachable can be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. Port selection, on the other hand,  is not too generous, which is not surprising for a machine of this size and form factor. 

Tap to see full-sized image in a new tab (Image: Lenovo)

You get one Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a SIM slot for LTE connectivity, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The device is just 9mm thick and also comes with an MIL-SPEC 810G certified build, which means it can handle a few accidental bumps. For stylus input, you can choose between Lenovo’s Precision Pen and Digital Pen to jot notes on the ThinkPad X12 Detachable’s screen.

Tap to see full-sized image in a new tab (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 starts at a handsome $1149

The Lenovo offering comes equipped with a 42 WHr battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. There is a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls, and an 8MP camera at the back, which is quite generous if you compare it with the poor quality cameras on laptops out there. Authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor, but there is an IR camera as well for Windows Hello sign-in. Lenovo ThinkPad X12 starts at $1149 and will be up for grabs later this month. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
