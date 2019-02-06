Lenovo Tab V7 could be an upcoming phablet with massive battery

There were some rumors and reports concerning an upcoming Lenovo device that should arrive soon, but details were scarce. Uncovered by the Nashville Chatter, FCC documents shed some more light on the matter, in addition to the Google Play Developer Console Device Catalog that refers to it as the Lenovo Tab V7.

There will apparently be two versions: PB-6505M, and PB-6505MC. The FCC documents specify its dimensions on the mock-up you see attached: 178mm tall, 86mm wide, and a diagonal of 198mm. They also mention a rather large, 5,180mAh battery, in addition to Android Pie being the OS version it will ship with.

The Google Device Catalog adds more details. In the case of the PB-6505M, the catalog mentions phone form factor. If that’s the case, we’re looking at a phablet, which will feature an 18:9 display with 1080 x 2160 resolution, and 3GB of RAM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 is expected to power it, according to reports.