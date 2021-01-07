Ahead of CES 2021, Lenovo has launched a whole bunch of new devices, but the one that truly caught my attention for its budget-centric appeal is the Tab P11. The new Android tablet from Lenovo takes design cues from the excellent Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 and offers a package with respectable innards at a compelling price point. The Lenovo Tab P11 costs $229.99 is now up for grabs.

At $229.99, it is a great budget option for students

The Lenovo Tab P11 packs an 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with a 220ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Inside, Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 662 chip keeps things running in tandem with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Lenovo will offer the tablet in three memory configurations – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. You can further expand the storage by another 256GB via a microSD card.

Lenovo Tab P11 in Slate Grey color (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s budget Android tablet comes equipped with a 13MP snapper at the back, while video calls will be handled by an 8MP front camera. For multimedia consumption, the Tab P11 comes armed with four Dolby Atmos-ready quad stereo speakers. Lenovo claims that its latest offering supports Netflix HD playback. Android 10 handles things on the software side. Lenovo’s new budget Android tablet will be sold in two colors – Slate Gray and Platinum Gray.

Lenovo Smart Charging Station and the Folio Case (Image: Lenovo)

In addition to the Tab P11, Lenovo has also launched a host of accessories that will be sold separately. The keyboard pack, which attaches magnetically via pogo pins, has a trackpad and offers a decent 1.3 mm key travel. The keyboard actually extends into a folio case that also serves as a kickstand for adjusting the screen’s angle. Additionally, the company will also sell the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection, and is claimed to last up to 200 hours on a single charge.

A folio case with a kickstand will be up for grabs as well. Then there is also the Lenovo Smart Charging Station that serves as a dock for the Tab P11 while it charges. Lenovo touts it as a hands-free viewing accessory that is ideal for content consumption.