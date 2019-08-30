Today Lenovo announced two new tablets joining its Android slate line-up, the Lenovo Tab M7 and Lenovo Tab M8. As their names imply, we’re looking at a seven and an eight-inch display, for the Tab M7 and Tab M8, respectively. The two will likely be present at the upcoming IFA 2019, together with Lenovo’s laptop offerings.

The Lenovo Tab M8 (image above) has an 8-inch display with either HD or FHD resolution, and is powered by the quad-core 2GHz MediaTek A22 Tab chip. 2- and 3GB RAM options are available to be paired with 16- and 32GB of storage. There’s a 5MP camera on the back, and a 2MP selfie shooter on the front, for your imaging needs. A 5,000mAh battery is powering everything, and the device will set you back, when it will be available in October, €139 (around $154) for the HD version, and €159 (circa $175) for the FHD model.

The Lenovo Tab M7 (image below) is powered by either the MediaTek MT8321 or the MediaTek MT8765B chip, depending on the model. The 7-inch display has a 1024 x 600 resolution, and the cameras are toned down to 2MP each for both the front and rear shooter. A 3,500mAh battery is powering everything and the device will set you back €99 (around $110).