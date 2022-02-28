Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus is an Android 12 tablet that costs only $189.99

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the few devices that caught our attention is the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) which comes with a 2K resolution display, has a dedicated Entertainment space, and costs only $190. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android 12 tablet.

Apart from the new Android tablet, Lenovo also announced a number of other devices at the event. Check out our dedicated articles on the new IdeaPads, ThinkBooks, and ThinkPads announced at MWC 2022.

We went hands-on with the new Lenovo devices! Click here to see our first impressions of the new ThinkPad, ThinkVision, and IdeaPads announced at MWC.

To wrap off its MWC 2022 announcements, Lenovo announced the new third-generation M10 Plus Android tablet. M10 Plus comes with a 10.61-inch display with 2K resolution (2000 x 1,200 pixels). The display boasts slim bezels, an 85% screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Lenovo says its new tablet is an ideal tablet for streaming as it comes with a dedicated Entertainment space, which offers a Google TV-like experience from many apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more.

Powering the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) are two different chipsets. On the Wi-Fi only model, you get MediaTek G80 octa-core chipset, whereas, on the Wi-Fi + LTE model, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU. These chipsets are paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lenovo says the M10 Plus supports Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and Lenovo Instant Memo features. The display supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The company says users can store the Precision Pen 2 in the folio case (which is sold separately).

Backing the Tab M10 Plus is a hefty 7,700 mAh battery that supports 20W quick charging. Lenovo says that the tablet should provide up to 12 hours of video playback. As mentioned above, Lenovo Tab M10 Plus runs on Android 12 out of the box. Android 13 should be ready by 2023, says Lenovo.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

Category Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Display 10.61-inch IPS LCD, 2000 x 1,200 pixels Processor MediaTek G80 (Wi-Fi model) or Snapdragon 680 (Wi-Fi + LTE model) Memory Up to 6GB Storage Up to 128GB Camera NA Ports USB-C, MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE Battery 7,700 mAh Charging 20W Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Operating System Android 12 Colors Frost Blue, Storm Grey Price $190

Lenovo has priced the Tab M10 Plus at $189.99 in the United States. The company says that the tablet will go on sale from June 2022.