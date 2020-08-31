Amazon’s Fire series of tablets are dirt cheap multimedia devices, but they run a heavily limited software that is Android only in the name. Today, Lenovo has launched a better alternative – the second generation Tab M10 HD – that runs a more familiar build of Android 10 without any ecosystem-locked gates, looks better, packs more powerful hardware, and is still dirt cheap.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 HD features a 10.1-inch HD (1280 x 800) display that offers up to 400 nits of peak brightness, while the audio output is handled by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T processor coupled with either 2GB or 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Lenovo’s budget tablet comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 4G connectivity as well. There’s an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The Lenovo Tab M10 HD starts at $130 and comes in two other variants that also bring Alexa or Google Assistant to the table, but at a small premium. The device will go on sale starting next month.

Source: Lenovo