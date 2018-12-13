The 8” Lenovo Smart Display is $100 off at Walmart

Smart displays are becoming more and more popular as time passes. As proof, the Lenovo Smart Display was one of Black Fridays hottest items, but maybe because of a $100 discount that it received. Now we have another discount that’s not as good as the one for Black Friday, but it will make you save $50 on your new 8″ smart display that also comes with free 2-day shipping.

The Lenovo smart Display has better speakers and a camera for video calls if you want a basic comparison against the Google Home Hub. This device lets you interact with the Google Assistant to help you read recipes, make audio and video calls, play YouTube videos, control your smart home devices and more. Unfortunately, it’s not perfect. You won’t get Netflix to load, and Hulu has intermediate issues, but it’s supposed to be getting a software update that’s going to fix these bugs, plus the one that doesn’t allow its speakers to reach their full capacity. You can still buy one if you want, just don’t say that we didn’t warn you.