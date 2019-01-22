You can get the 10” Lenovo Smart Display for 60% off at Walmart

The 10” Lenovo Smart Display is usually listed for $250, but we have seen some very interesting discounts in the last weeks. Now we see that this device is listed for an even lower price at some Walmart locations.

If you go online and check the Walmart Website, you will see that the 10” Lenovo Smart Display is listed for $180. This is an interesting deal, but if you search for locations close to you, you may find even better prices. There are some Walmart stores that have the smart display for just $99. BrickSeek is showing the discounted prices in these stores, so you should check it out. You should also hurry, because this deal may soon be gone, or they may run out of stock soon.