The Lenovo Smart Display is starting to get discounts at Best Buy

Smart displays are starting to get very popular lately, and it will soon become a must-have item in hour house. The good thing is that we have plenty of options to choose from and it’s even better when those options come with discounts. Just like the one we have right now for the Lenovo Smart Display.

If you were waiting for a discount to buy your new Lenovo Smart Display, this is your chance. The 8” model has gotten a $20 discount, that means that its only $179.99 at Best Buy. Lenovo’s device has a larger screen than the Home Hub, and it has a built-in camera shutter for privacy. The 10” model is also $20 less right now, if you have enough space to place it. Still, these devices are more expensive than the Home Hub, but it’s all up to you.

