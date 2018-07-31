10″ Lenovo Smart Display is already getting a good discount

If you wanted to buy a new Lenovo Smart Display, well this is the perfect chance. The device is now officially on the market and if you go to Costco you’ll also get a nice discount.

The Smart Display was posted since yesterday in Costco’s site but many of the potential buyers kept getting a message that said the device was out of stock. Its logical after you realize that today is the date they gave to start sales. Originally priced at $250 and now with a $50 discount, the Lenovo Smart Display can be yours for only $200 in the 10” variant.

The 8” variant doesn’t have a discount, but If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to be a Costco member. If you aren’t a member, you’ll have to pay at least $60 for it. Seeing it from another perspective, you would be buying the Lenovo Smart Display for its full price and only $10 your membership that lasts a year.