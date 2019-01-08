Lenovo’s new Smart Devices include a clock and two tablets

First in Lenovo’s line-up of Smart Devices is the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant (image above). It will be available this spring for $79.99 and it aims to take over your nightstand. It features a four-inch touch-display with 480 x 800 resolution and runs on the MediaTek 8167S chip clocked at 1.5GHz. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, plenty to operate Google Assistant.

Using “Hey Google” you can set alarms, listen to music, set appointments, control smart appliances, and more. It also incorporates a 6W full range speaker and two passive radiators that have been with Dolby background noise reduction. It can be used as a multi-room device and is compatible with Chromecast and select TVs.

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 (image above) will retail for $299.99 when it will become available this month. The Smart Tab M10 will be $100 cheaper. They both run on the Snapdragon 450 chip and sport the same 10.1-inch FHD screen. The M10 has 2/3GB RAM and 16/32GB storage options, while the P10 brings those up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. 4,850mAh is the rating of the battery on the M10, while the P10 features a larger, 7,000mAh pack.

There are two speakers on the M10, front-facing, while the P10 brings it up to four. The tablets become a smart screen when connected to the Smart Dock, which triggers the Show Mode which is powered by Alexa. The system runs Android Oreo on both tablets.