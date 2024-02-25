Key Takeaways Lenovo unveils transparent display laptop with AI for immersive experience at MWC 2024.

Micro-LED technology enables high color saturation and visibility even outdoors.

ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is currently a proof of concept for potential future products.

MWC 2024 is in full swing with many tech brands showcasing their latest innovations at the showfloor. HONOR showcased its Magic 6 Pro earlier today, and now Lenovo has taken wraps off its first-ever laptop with a transparent display. The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop, as the name suggests, features a fully transparent screen, allowing users to see through it.

The key highlight of this laptop is its 17.3-inch Micro-LED display, which is transparent and borderless and even the keyboard area is transparent. Lenovo says it is using Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) to allow interaction of digital elements with physical objects for an immersive experience. Moreover, a user can switch between the keyboard and drawing board, allowing for more creative use cases.

Close

Lenovo says the micro LED technology makes the transparent display possible, thanks to its high color saturation and 1000-nit brightness. This makes the screen visible even in outdoor settings. However, the company says that with further optimization of image quality and durability, there can be more improvements, such as to provide more privacy or the ability to interact with real-world objects.

Now before you get excited, it is worth noting that this is only a proof of concept device, meaning there will be no commercial availability of the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. However, Lenovo does say that this laptop may pave the way for future products, allowing users to experience a digital and physical environment like never before.

Alongside the transparent display laptop, Lenovo also showcased new ThinkBook products at MWC 2024, and you can read more about them right here.