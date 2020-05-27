Lenovo has announced two LTE-supported, Windows 10 detachables the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. The 2-in-1 devices feature a Surface Pro-like kickstand. However, unlike the Surface Pro devices, the Lenovo Duets come with a keyboard in the box.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard. It is compatible with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and available with optional LTE/4G coverage. The 2-in-1 offers features like Alexa voice service and facial login via the infrared (IR) camera with Windows Hello.

The device features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Windows 10. It comes equipped with a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB and 450 nits brightness.

It also supports the rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen, which pen has a built-in smart sensor that lets you pick up colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

The device is claimed to deliver 10.8 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Specifications

Display 13″ 2K WQHD (2160 x 1350) Touchscreen,

100% sRGB, 450 nits Brightness, Dolby Vision Processor 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U

10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U Graphics Intel UHD RAM 4GB / 8GB / 16GB DDR4 Storage 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB PCIe SSD OS

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Camera Front 5MP IR Fix Focus

Rear 5MP Auto Focus Keyboard Bluetooth 5.0 Backlit Keyboard (in box) I/O 2 x USB-C Gen 1

(PD 3.0 + DisplayPort + USB 3.2, 5 Gbps)

1 x USB-C Gen 1 (USB 3.2, 5 Gbps)

SD Card Reader, 3.5 mm Audio Jack Audio

Colors Dolby Audio Speakers + Smart Amp

Slate Grey, Orchid

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Price

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (known as Yoga Duet 2020 in China) including the folio case with keyboard and active pen will start at €1199 including VAT. It is expected to be available starting June 2020 on Lenovo.com, with select retailers, and via the SMB channel.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i falls in the category of Microsoft Surface Go. It features a 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright and comes in an optional LTE model.

It sports dual 360-degree mics and a privacy shutter on the webcam. The IdeaPad Duet 3i too, comes with the detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard in-box. It is powered by Intel Pentium processors and comes with Windows, Wi-Fi compatibility, and Dolby Audio.

It is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i Specifications

Display 10.3″ Mipi (1920 x 1200) 330 nits, 100% sRGB Processor Intel Pentium N5030

Intel Celeron N4020 Graphics Intel integrated RAM 4GB / 8GB DDR4 Storage Up to 128GB eMMC 5.0 OS Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 S Camera Front 2MP Fixed-Focus CMOS

Rear 5MP Auto-Focus Audio 2 x 1W Speakers with Dolby Audio,

Dual Microphone I/O 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2

(USB + DisplayPort 3 + PD)

Audio Jack Color Graphite Grey

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i Price

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i including the folio case with keyboard will start at €429 including VAT and is expected to be available starting July 2020 on Lenovo.com, with select retailers, and via the SMB channel.

Source: Lenovo