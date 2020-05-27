Lenovo has announced two LTE-supported, Windows 10 detachables the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. The 2-in-1 devices feature a Surface Pro-like kickstand. However, unlike the Surface Pro devices, the Lenovo Duets come with a keyboard in the box.
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard. It is compatible with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and available with optional LTE/4G coverage. The 2-in-1 offers features like Alexa voice service and facial login via the infrared (IR) camera with Windows Hello.
The device features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Windows 10. It comes equipped with a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB and 450 nits brightness.
It also supports the rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen, which pen has a built-in smart sensor that lets you pick up colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.
The device is claimed to deliver 10.8 hours of battery life.
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Specifications
|Display
|13″ 2K WQHD (2160 x 1350) Touchscreen,
100% sRGB, 450 nits Brightness, Dolby Vision
|Processor
|10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U
10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U
10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|4GB / 8GB / 16GB DDR4
|Storage
|128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB PCIe SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
|Camera
|Front 5MP IR Fix Focus
Rear 5MP Auto Focus
|Keyboard
|Bluetooth 5.0 Backlit Keyboard (in box)
|I/O
|2 x USB-C Gen 1
(PD 3.0 + DisplayPort + USB 3.2, 5 Gbps)
1 x USB-C Gen 1 (USB 3.2, 5 Gbps)
SD Card Reader, 3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Audio
Colors
|Dolby Audio Speakers + Smart Amp
Slate Grey, Orchid
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Price
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (known as Yoga Duet 2020 in China) including the folio case with keyboard and active pen will start at €1199 including VAT. It is expected to be available starting June 2020 on Lenovo.com, with select retailers, and via the SMB channel.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i falls in the category of Microsoft Surface Go. It features a 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright and comes in an optional LTE model.
It sports dual 360-degree mics and a privacy shutter on the webcam. The IdeaPad Duet 3i too, comes with the detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard in-box. It is powered by Intel Pentium processors and comes with Windows, Wi-Fi compatibility, and Dolby Audio.
It is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of battery life.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i Specifications
|Display
|10.3″ Mipi (1920 x 1200) 330 nits, 100% sRGB
|Processor
|Intel Pentium N5030
Intel Celeron N4020
|Graphics
|Intel integrated
|RAM
|4GB / 8GB DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 128GB eMMC 5.0
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 S
|Camera
|Front 2MP Fixed-Focus CMOS
Rear 5MP Auto-Focus
|Audio
|2 x 1W Speakers with Dolby Audio,
Dual Microphone
|I/O
|2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2
(USB + DisplayPort 3 + PD)
Audio Jack
|Color
|Graphite Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i Price
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i including the folio case with keyboard will start at €429 including VAT and is expected to be available starting July 2020 on Lenovo.com, with select retailers, and via the SMB channel.
Source: Lenovo