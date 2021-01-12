Lenovo X1 Titanium Yoga cover

Lenovo has announced a slew of laptops at CES 2021. These include a new netbook, a tablet, a rotating screen-equipped Yoga AIO 7, as well as a Microsoft Surface competitor in the form of ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Alongside these offerings, the company has also announced its thinnest ThinkPad yet. Lenovo is calling it the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. It will be available to order starting January 2021, with prices starting at $1899.

The new laptop is just over 11mm thin. It features a 13.5-inch low power display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It supports Doby Vision HDR as well as the Dolby Atmos speaker system. The display can go up to 450 nits of brightness. The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i7 vPro processors. Plus, it is Intel Evo certified. You can push it up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as 5G connectivity.

There are few other ThinkPad laptops in the lineup. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 are the first two laptops to support Dolby Voice. The former features a 16:10 display and rear venting. Plus, it has a wider touchpad. The new X1 Yoga has a 16:10 displayas well as a bigger battery, and wider touchpad. Both these laptops have a  low blue-light feature and presence-detection sensors. The fingerprint sensor is housed in the power button.

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available starting February 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1429. Further, there’s also the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which will be available starting February 2021. Its prices are expected to start from $1569.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
