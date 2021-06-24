Lenovo has recently unveiled a brand new product called Go Wireless Charger Kit. The new product allows you to add wireless charging functionality to a number of different laptops.

The Go Wireless Charger uses a “Power by Contact” technology from Energy Square. The kit has a 3.2mm thick brushed metal charging mat that can be plugged into the wall and be left at the desk. There’s also a wireless charging receiver that can attach to the base of the laptop and connect via USB-C.

Lenovo says that it would be able to charge 13 to 14-inch non-touch notebooks with up to 65W. Power efficiency is set to be at 93 percent and it’s said to be working with both Windows and macOS devices. This is one of the first products from the company that we’ve seen yet, and also one of the first that go into actual production from a large, reputable company.

It’s not often we see something so unique and new, although the idea certainly isn’t very new at all. Wireless charging laptops are still very rare nowadays, but they exist, sort of. TheVerge points out that Dell has released the world’s first wirelessly charging 2-in-1, the Latitude 7285 back in 2017. Clearly, the tech wasn’t as innovative as it is today, although we certainly don’t think that this new product will take off either.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit will be available for $139.99 in October. Lenovo has also announced a bunch of new Go branded devices and mobile accessories, you can check them out on this link.

What do you think of this new wireless charger by Lenovo? Would you consider picking one up, or will you pick one up for your device when it becomes available? Let us know in the comments!