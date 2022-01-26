Lenovo Legion Y90 will have two fans for cooling the gaming device

We’ve recently seen the specifications leak for the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone, and the company today posted a teaser, confirming the dual fan design on the back of the device. The new cooling method will likely prevent throttling and allow gamers to play for even longer periods without any negative impact on the games’ performance.

The video teaser was posted on Weibo, and it shows off the back of the device, which will look similar to previous Legion gaming smartphones in the past. The camera, the display, and other parts will be packed in the middle, and the two fans will deliver 180.65cm³/s of airflow. We’re unsure about how it will all work in practice, we only have what’s demonstrated in the teaser video.

In terms of raw specifications, the Lenovo Legion Y90 has a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. The gaming phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and likely pack up to 18GB of RAM. Storage-wise, it’s rumored to have up to 512GB of built-in storage.

The camera on the front is a 44MP sensor. The back will pack a 64MP primary shooter, and a 16MP ultrawide. The battery could have 5,500 mAh capacity and support 68W fast wired charging, and we’re unsure if Lenovo will also bring back the two USB-C port charging design that debuted on the Legion 2 series last year could charge at up to 90W speeds.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is rumored to launch this month. While nothing is set in stone, and we’re running out of January very soon, the device could launch either in the next few days, or sometime in February.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone? Would you be interested in picking one up? Let us know in the comments!