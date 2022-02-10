Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications revealed on new screenshots

The next generation of gaming phones from Lenovo leaked a lot in the past two months, and it appears there’s nothing stopping us from seeing even more specifications confirmed of the upcoming gaming flagship. A Lenovo executive posted screenshots of what seems to be some specifications of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone.

The executive posted the images online (via GSMArena) and confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Y90 would have 18GB of built-in RAM and use a storage combination to extend it to 22GB. The storage will have UFS 3.1 + SSD, and the screenshot shows 640GB, which is likely a 512GB built-in storage and 128GB MicroSD card combination. The device will reportedly support up to 2TB of storage.

Lenovo Legion Y90 will be a flagship gaming device with dual fans on the back, and it will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The display will be a 6.92-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The battery will also be equally impressive as it’ll have a 5,600 mAh cell inside, and it will support 68W fast wired charging. The back of the device will also have shoulder keys

It’s currently unclear when the Lenovo Legion Y90 will launch, and whether it will make it to other markets outside of China. The previous Legion devices were available in Europe, but it was still very hard to purchase, and they didn’t officially launch in North America. It remains to be seen when we might see some official launch information.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone? Would you be interested in purchasing a gaming-oriented device with shoulder buttons and dual-fans on the back? Let us know in the comments below!