Lenovo Legion Y90 to be unveiled on February 28

Lenovo posted an invitation image today, revealing the official date for the launch event, February 28. The company also posted a video teaser, confirming that it will unveil a small form factor gaming tablet, alongside the gaming-focused smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Y90.

Lenovo posted a new image on Weibo, and a video teaser, showing off a new small tablet (via GSMArena). The new Lenovo Legion Y90 will be a successor of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, and it will have the same impressive specification and technology inside. The device will have dual fans on the back to improve heat dissipation, and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It’s said to have 18GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and it will reportedly support external storage up to 2TB, via a MicroSD card slot.

The display is rumored to be a 6.92-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The battery will have 5,600 mAh capacity, and it’ll support 68W fast wired charging, and some rumors say it will be able to juice up the device in just 36 minutes.

The small gaming tablet on the other hand is not something we heard much about. It will reportedly have an 8.8-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate, and a single camera on the back. It’s expected to pack a 6,550 mAh battery and support 45W fast wired charging.

MWC (Mobile World Congress) starts on February 28, which is coincidentally when the event will take place and unveil the new gaming smartphone and tablet from Lenovo. We’re less than two weeks away, and we’ll likely learn more about the upcoming devices in the next few days, leading up to the event.