Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone unveiled alongside new Legion Y700 tablet

By Roland Udvarlaki March 1, 2022, 11:03 am
Lenovo Legion Y90 Source: Lenovo

Lenovo announced several new laptops and peripherals during MWC 2022, and the company finally unveiled its latest gaming smartphone – the Lenovo Legion Y90. Lenovo also unveiled a brand new tablet, the Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both of the devices pack a lot of powerful hardware and impressive specifications.

Lenovo Legion Y90

The new Lenovo Legion Y90 has a large 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and it has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The phone has a traditional top bezel that houses the single 16MP selfie shooter. The inside of the smartphone packs a punch, and it has dual-cooling fans, an RGB light panel on the back, six pressure-sensitive zones, and four ultrasonic buttons on the top, as well as two capacitive sliding buttons on the back. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it has 12/256, 16/256, and 18/640GB memory and storage configurations. The 640GB storage is a result of 512GB UFS storage, and 128GB SSD.

The camera on the back houses a 64MP f/1.9 primary sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide. The gaming phone supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and it also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, but at least it still has NFC. The optical fingerprint sensor is placed under the display.

The device has a 5,600 mAh battery, and it supports 68W fast wired charging. The phone runs Android 12 with ZUI 13. Lenovo says in can go from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes, and like the other Lenovo gaming smartphones in the lineup, it has two USB-C ports – one on the bottom, and one on the side.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is already up for pre-orders in China, and it will be available from March 10. The standard 12GB RAM and 256GB model will go for CNY 4,300, or around $680.

Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet

The Lenovo Legion Y700 features an 8.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, and 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10, and it has 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet also packs a pair of JBL branded speakers on the side, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a better experience.

The Legion Y700 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 12GB memory, 256GB storage configuration available. The storage can also be expanded thanks to the MicroSD card slot, and the tablet has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Alongside the MicroSD card slot, there’s also surprisingly a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 has a 6,550 mAh battery that Lenovo says will last 6 hours while playing games, and it supports 45W fast wired charging. Lenovo says that it can charge up the device from 0 to 100% in just 45 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet is also already up for pre-order in China, and it will become available from March 10. The 8GB memory and 128GB storage model will go for CNY 2,700, or around $430. There’s no information about the global release for either devices, so we’ll have to wait and see if they can escape the region and sold in North America and Europe.

