Lenovo unveiled the Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 in March, alongside a few other entry-level gaming laptops. The company announced that it’s now shipping the new ultra-portable Legion Slim 5 Gen 8, a 14-inch gaming machine, to users worldwide. As a quick recap, the Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 comes with a 14-inch display, a compact and stylish design, a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and a competitive battery life that can adapt to user habits thanks to the new AI chip and features.

According to the press release, the new Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 will start shipping in August and become available in selected regions in September. The laptop will be available in a single color, Storm Grey. The machine will start at $1,440 in the US with the new AMD Ryzen processor. The laptop will also come with three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering hundreds of high-quality games for users.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 is a portable and lightweight gaming laptop. The machine features toned-down looks, and it’s stylish and elegant. It measures just 249.12 x 327.49 x 17.9 – 20.79mm, and the keyboard has 1.5mm travel and a white backlight. You’d have difficulty calling it a gaming laptop from a distance.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8: Specifications

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 Operating System Windows 11 Pro / Home CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 RAM Up to 64GB 6400Mhz LPDDR5X Storage Up to PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280: 512GB, 1TB Battery 73.6 WHr, Super Rapid Charge (10-min charge is up to 0-30%) Speakers 2 x 2W Speakers with Nahimic Audio Color Storm Grey Ports Left: 1 x USB Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4 + 140W Power Delivery), 1 x USB Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4) | Right: 1 x 4-in-1 SD Card Reader, 1 x E-Shutter Button, 1 x Audio Combo Jack | Rear: 1 x DC-In, 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 (Always-on 5V2A), 1 x HDMI 2.1 Dimension 249.12 x 327.49 x 17.9 – 20.79mm Weight 1.9kg (4.19lbs) Adaptor and Battery Up to 170W Slim Adapter or 140W via USB-C PD Keyboard 1.5mm, White Backlight, Swappable Key Cap Display 14.5-inch, 2.8K OLED, 16:10, 120Hz, 1ms, 400 nits Webcam 1080p with E-Shutter Connectivity 2 x 2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax);Starting from Bluetooth 5.1 Starting Price $1,440

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 features a large 14.5-inch OLED display. It’s a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution panel with 16:10 aspect ratio and with up to 400 nits of brightness. It’s bright, colorful, and beautiful and supports 100% DCI-P3 color. It has 1ms latency and up to 120Hz refresh rate, making games look smooth and responsive on the large, portable gaming laptop.

Powering those pixels is done by the up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The Legion 5 Gen 8 has up to 64GB of 6400Mhz LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage, making it suitable for gaming and work projects. Keeping the internals cool is the ColdFront 5.0 thermal technology. It contains a large 12V dual liquid crystal polymer fan system with hybrid copper heat pipes that will hopefully reduce the chance of the device throttling.

The laptop has a 1080p camera with an E-Shutter privacy cap, and the laptop has plenty of ports to enable you to connect various accessories and peripherals. On the left side, there are two USB Type-C ports, one of which also supports 140W Power Delivery. The laptop has a 4-in-1 SD card reader, an E-Shutter button, and an audio combo jack on the right. It has a DC-in, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a HDMI 2.1 port on the rear. It’s fair to say that given the small and compact design, Lenovo somehow managed to jam an entire suite of good ports in there, providing versatile and impressive features.

All of this is powered by a 73.6 Whr battery. This also supports Super Rapid Charging, allowing users to charge the laptop from 0-30% in just 10 minutes. A full charge will require roughly 80 minutes, which is impressive given the large battery.