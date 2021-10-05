Gaming consoles are the thing of the 2020s. Last year, Sony introduced the PlayStation 5 while Microsoft introduced its Xbox Series X|S. However, the number of handheld gaming consoles is also increasing. Earlier this year, Nintendo introduced its updated Switch with an OLED screen, among the rumors of Switch 4K Pro. Now, to add more to the increasing list of handheld gaming consoles, a new leak claims Lenovo is working on its own gaming console named Legion Play.

The publication Liliputing was the first one to discover images of the “Lenovo Legion Play” on a website from the manufacturer created for MWC 2021. The images were discovered from Lenovo’s German and Japanese websites, and show the device in full. Why it wasn’t unveiled or even mentioned at the event remains a mystery.

The device is shown running Android with a custom launcher on top. The website shows the device with a 7-inch FHD HDR 10 display, a 7,000 mAh battery, and dual speakers, and improved haptics for gamers. The device also features a USB C slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The images show Legion Play with NVIDIA’s GeForce app installed suggesting the device’s main purpose was (or is?) to become a handheld cloud gaming device. On the front, on both the sides of the 7-inch display, are the analog sticks in the Xbox-like arrangement, ABXY face buttons, a D-pad, and shoulder buttons.

The website showed the device “coming soon in select markets” but it isn’t clear if the company will launch the product. What are your thoughts on Lenovo’s Legion Play? Would you be interested in buying such a device? Pen down your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google