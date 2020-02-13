Lenovo Legion gaming phone
Lenovo’s Legion brand recently set up a new Weibo account. Now, it has teased the arrival of a gaming-centric phone. Moreover, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Unfortunately, that’s all the information revealed by the brand. Checking Legion’s Weibo timeline doesn’t reveal anything either. However, we expect more specs to emerge as we close-in on the launch date.

Lenovo seems to follow Asus‘ footsteps here. The latter released the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branded gaming phone, which went quite well. We expect Lenovo to go all out with its upcoming Legion-branded gaming phone.

The Legion gaming phone is speculated to offer a high refresh-rate panel – up to 144Hz, ample amount of LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

Source: Weibo

