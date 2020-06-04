Legion Gaming phone

Lenovo Legion gaming phone’s launch seems to be just around the corner. It was recently spotted on 3C authority of China and now, the phone has appeared on Geekbench.

A Lenovo phone with model number L79031, believed to be the company’s upcoming gaming phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone scored 914 and 3370 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is powered by the “Kona” processor with base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is likely to be the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The variant benchmarked on Geekbench carries 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to come in a 12GB RAM variant as well. Further, the phone runs Android 10. As per previous rumors, the Legion gaming phone could feature a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Via: GizmoChina

