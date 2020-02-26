Lenovo Legion gaming phone
Lenovo’s Legion brand recently set up a new Weibo account. Since then, it has released several teasers for its upcoming Legion gaming phone. The latest one reveals its charging capacity.

The Legion gaming phone is teased to feature at least 55W fast charging. The Weibo handle posted “Is 55W (fast charging) really enough?” (directly translated). The teaser asks users how long it will take to reach 100 percent.

Previously, the company has claimed that its upcoming gaming phone has scored over 600,000 on AnTuTu. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Legion gaming phone is likely to offer a high refresh-rate panel – up to 144Hz, LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

Source: Weibo

