The Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. New renders of the device have appeared online, which suggest a…side pop-up camera.





The above two images tease the phone’s ultra-fast 90W wired charging. It is said to charge the 5,000mAh battery from zero to 100% within 30 minutes. The device appears to feature the SIM card tray alongside the primary USB-C charging and data port at the bottom.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone could sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor. The leaked teasers say that the phone has a “3D cooling tower structure” with “dual heat pipe partitions” for “long-lasting cooling.” Further, the phone is said to feature “positive stereo sound” from its “full symmetrical 65mm dual speakers”, “dual 0.6mm amp speaker system”, and “1.4cc large sound cavity.

Coming to the unique feature, the pop-up camera is located at the side of the phone. This is probably because Lenovo thinks the phone will be used horizontally most of the time. I can’t find any other explaination for the front camera placement. If you have one, comment down below.

The upcoming gaming phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is said to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The Legion phone is mentioned to have a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Source: XDA-Developers