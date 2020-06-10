Lenovo-Legion-Gaming-Phone-

While the Lenovo Legion gaming phone launch is expected to be just around the corner, more details of the device have appeared online. A new report claims that Lenovo’s first-ever gaming phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

This is interesting since there have been reports that said Qualcomm wouldn’t be launching a Plus variant of its flagship chipset this year.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone could feature a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Further, the upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor. The leaked teasers say that the phone has a “3D cooling tower structure” with “dual heat pipe partitions” for “long-lasting cooling.” 

