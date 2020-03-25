Lenovo will be launching a Legion gaming phone soon. The phone is teased to feature at least 55W fast charging. Now, Pricebaba has shared the renders of the upcoming gaming phone.

The images suggest a Red and Grey color scheme. The large-sized Legion logo on the backside of the phone also seems to be integrated with an LED. It looks like the phone will feature a unibody metal design.

The phone is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup. It will come equipped with a liquid cooling solution.

Previously, the company has claimed that its upcoming gaming phone has scored over 600,000 on AnTuTu. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is expected to offer a high refresh-rate panel – up to 144Hz, LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

Source: Pricebaba