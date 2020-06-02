Lenovo has been teasing the arrival of its Legion gaming phone for quite some time now. It is said to be launched in the third quarter of 2020. It looks like we are nearing the launch as the device has been spotted on 3C authority of China.

The 3C listing shows the model number L79031 and also mentions a 45W charger. The upcoming gaming phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is said to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As per previous rumors, the Legion gaming phone could feature a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Further, the upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor. The leaked teasers say that the phone has a “3D cooling tower structure” with “dual heat pipe partitions” for “long-lasting cooling.”

Via: GizmoChina