Lenovo has been hyping its first-ever gaming phone for quite some time now. Now, the Lenovo Legion gaming phone finally has a launch date. The company has confirmed that it will be launched in July.

Lenovo took to Weibo to announce that the Legion gaming phone is coming in July. However, it didn’t mention the exact launch date. While some reports have claimed that the phone will run on the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone could feature a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Further, the upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor. The leaked teasers say that the phone has a “3D cooling tower structure” with “dual heat pipe partitions” for “long-lasting cooling.” You can read more about it here.