Lenovo Legion gaming phone is all set to be launched on July 22. Ahead of the launch, leaks and teasers are coming in, which have revealed the specifications of the upcoming device. Now, the phone is up for reservations through JD.com in China. The listing reiterates on key features of the device.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It is listed to come with support for 90W fast charging and it will be equipped with dual USB-C ports. The device is fitted with dual liquid cooling system. It is equipped with dual X-axis linear motor for enhanced gaming experience. Further, the listing reveals support for the 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the upcoming gaming phone will come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could feature a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

