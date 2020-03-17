Lenovo’s gaming division – Legion – has been teasing the launch of a gaming-centric phone for quite some time. Now, the alleged bundle of Legion’s gaming phone has surfaced online, and it is loaded with cool accessories.

The bundle has two gamepad controllers that might attach at both ends of the Legion gaming phone when the protective case is applied. Another full-body case appears to have a Kevlar finish with a prominent Legion branding.

We also get a look at the Legion gaming phone itself. The phone is heavily concealed in a protective case, but the screen confirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Legion gaming phone will draw power from Snapdragon 865 and will also support 55W charging.

Source: Weibo