Lenovo Legion gaming phone leaks and rumors have been coming for a while now. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching its first-ever gaming phone in the month of July. Ahead of the launch, it has been spotted on AnTuTu listing. The gaming phone has a model number of L79031 and has cored 648K+ points on the listing.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming phone is said to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The same chipset is said to power the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 3, which will be launching on July 22. The AnTuTu listing reveals that the Snapdragon 865+ SoC comprises of 1 x 3.09GHz Kryo 585 Prime CPU, 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 Gold and 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585 Silver CPU. It is paired with Adreno 650 graphics.

The Lenovo L79031 variant that appeared on AnTuTu has 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could feature a 144Hz refresh rate flat display at FHD+ resolution (2340×1080) and with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a dual – 64MP + 16MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Further, the upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor. The leaked teasers say that the phone has a “3D cooling tower structure” with “dual heat pipe partitions” for “long-lasting cooling.”

Source: Weibo