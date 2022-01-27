Lenovo Legion 3 series gaming phones leak on new render images

We’ve seen some rumors of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone in previous days and weeks, and today, we get to see the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Series. There are supposedly two devices, the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Pro and the Legion Phone 3 Elite gaming smartphones.

Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter, has shared some specifications and some new renders images of the upcoming gaming smartphones. The new devices will succeed the Legion Phone Duel 2 lineup, which was released last year, and the “Duel” branding is reportedly gone.

The Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Pro and Legion Phone 3 Elite will feature a 6.92-inch AMOLED 144Hz refresh rate with a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The devices will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12/18GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. The Pro variant will also receive a 128GB SSD option, while the former two configurations will be UFS 3.1. It’s not clear what the SSD could stand for in this case, and we have no specs of the speed of the storage unit.

The devices will also feature two 2,800 mAh battery cells for a total of 5,600 mAh capacity, and they’ll support 68W fast wired charging. There will also be two USB-C ports, like on the Legion Phone 2 series, which could provide faster-charging speeds. There is also a dual HaptiX vibration motor, twin fans, and Dolby Atmos-certified speakers improve the gaming and movie experience.

The two devices will once again focus on landscape gaming, and the back of the device will reportedly feature a small display to show the Legion RGB logo, and other neat features and effects. Users will also reportedly be able to set up and take advantage of eight virtual buttons, four on the shoulders, two on the rear, and two force touch points on the display. (via XDA-Developers)