Lenovo stepped into the gaming smartphone segment last year with the launch of its Legion Phone Duel. It is now prepping to launch its successor in the form of Legion 2 Pro. The smartphone will go official on April 8 in China. Ahead of the unveiling, the gaming device has appeared online in leaked live images. These reveal that Lenovo is sticking with the landscape-first approach for its upcoming smartphone.

The Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone can be seen sporting a symmetrical design on the back with a bulge at the center of the pack panel. This bulge houses the rear cameras, a fan, and the Legion logo with RGB lighting. Further, you can also see a cooling vent at the edge of the smartphone. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming gaming phone will feature a 64MP OmniVision sensor with a lens size of 1/1.32-inch. It could allow the consumers to shoot 8K 30fps and 4K 120fps videos.

Coming to the front of the Legion 2 Pro, the gaming smartphone will feature a full-screen display with no notch or cutout. It will come equipped with a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. Lenovo has already confirmed that it will be a 44MP selfie shooter. The device will have a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It is also touted to have a touch response rate of 3.8ms.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could be made available in multiple variants including 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It will also feature a dual-turbo cooling fan. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery that will have support for 90W fast charging. The pricing and availability details remain unknown.