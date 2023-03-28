Late last week, Lenovo announced machines that will be part of its gaming portfolio for 2023, with each computer designed to provide high-tier performance while delivering additional features that gamers will appreciate.

But in today's world, powerful internals isn't demanded by just gamers. Creative professionals and other executives also require hardware that can help tackle their workflows. And to meet these demands, the OEM is announcing new additions to its Slim Pro, Slim, and Yoga line. Here we will dive into the details to see what's on offer.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

Amongst these new devices, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i packs the most punch and offers the best combination of hardware. It's available in two sizes – 14.5-inches and 16-inches – and ships with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. Now, irrespective of the laptop size you choose, you will also have the option to select Lenovo's new Mini-LED display that promises a peak brightness of 1200 nits, alongside better sharpness and color accuracy.

Improved thermal performance plus the inclusion of its Lenovo AI Engine+ and Premium Suite are other features that Lenovo touts as major selling points for the Slim Pro 9i. The 14.5-inch model is said to have 25% better thermal capacity, while the 16-inch model reportedly has over 60% improvement. The Premium Suite features include the new keyboard keycaps design, four-microphone array, larger trackpad, speakers, and quieter fans.

The 14.5-inch and 16-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i will start at $1,699.99 and $1,799.99, respectively, and are expected to be available in May 2023. In some regions, this laptop may be known as Yoga Pro 9i.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7

A step below the Slim Pro 9i is the Lenovo Slim Pro 7, which ships with a 14.5-inch LCD and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors – graphics options include NVIDIA's RTX 3050 and 4050. Compared to the previous generation, a noticeable improvement is the large 73Wh battery, which Lenovo says also supports fast charging – 3 hours of use with a 15-minute charge.

Like its more expensive brethren, this model also comes with Lenovo's Premium Suite features, shipping with the new anti-grease keycaps, four-mic array, and more.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 will be available for $1,199.99 and is expected to hit markets in April 2023. In some regions, this laptop might be known as Yoga Pro 7.

Lenovo Slim 7i and Yoga 7 series

The two models we mentioned above feature more than just new processors for 2023. In comparison, the Lenovo Slim 7i and the Yoga 7 series have only received upgrades to the latest Intel 13th-generation and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The rest of the hardware remains quite similar to the previous generation.

With the Lenovo Slim 7i, you can pick up a compact 14-inch laptop that doesn't disappoint. It's powered by the Core i5 or i7 P-series processors, and its display offers high refresh rates and resolution. This model will be available for $1,179.99 around April 2023, and in some regions, this model is known as Yoga Slim 6.

As for the Lenovo Yoga 7, you can pick between either Intel or AMD models, with the latter being available in only one size – 16-inches. The Intel variant has two size options – 14-inches and 16-inches. You can configure this laptop to ship with an attractive 2.8K 90Hz OLED display that supports Lenovo's Active Stylus (exclusive to the 14-inch model). Also, its $800 price tag makes it a great option for college students.

If you prefer AMD hardware, the Lenovo Yoga 7 (16-inch) starts at $799.99 and will be available from May 2023. But if you're looking for that Intel sticker on your laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) will go on sale for $799.99 from April 2023. As for those who want the smaller device, the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i will cost $849.99 and be available from April 2023.

Lenovo's lineup for 2023 looks to cover all bases

With the launch of these new laptops, Lenovo's lineup for 2023 looks nearly complete. For gamers, there are brand-new Legion and LOQ laptops. And for professionals who need more focus on battery life and portability, we have the Slim Pro and Yoga devices.

So be it gaming or work, Lenovo has an option for everyone in 2023. Will you be buying a device from Lenovo? Let us know with a comment below.