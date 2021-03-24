Lenovo has announced four new education-focused Chromebooks at an affordable price. The company has launched Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e Gen 3, Lenovo 300e Gen 3, and Lenovo 500e Gen 3 Chromebooks. While three of them run on AMD processors, the 500e Gen 3 is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. Plus, these come with MIL-SPEC-810H certification.

The Lenovo 100e Gen 3 runs on an unnamed AMD processor, which is paired with AMD Radeaon Graphics. It features an 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) TN display with 250 nits of peak brightness. You get 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 and an audio jack for connectivity. It costs USD 299.

The next one, Lenovo 14e Gen 2 features a 14-inch display with options for HD resolution, full-HD resolution, 220 nits/ 250 nits/ 300 nits brightness, and touch input. It is powered by an AMD processor for Chromebooks. You can get up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. As for connectivity options, you get Wi-Fi 6 AX200, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack. The device costs USD 334.

The Lenovo 300e Gen 3 sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) IPS touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The the previous two Chromebooks, this one is also powered by an AMD processor for Chromebooks and AMD Radeon graphics. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. You also get a 720p front facing camera with privacy shutter and an option for a 5-megapixel world-facing camera. Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack. This one costs USD 359.

Lastly, the Lenovo 500e Gen 3 features the same 11.6-inch display as the Lenovo 300e Gen 3. It is the only Chromebook out of the four to be powered by an Intel Celeron processor. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.Connectivity options are the same as on the Lenovo 300e Gen 3. Like the other three, it is also claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge. It is priced at USD 429.