You can currently find several discounts on Lenovo laptops and more items for your home office. The latest deals come with the Lenovo Yoga C940, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space for just $750. Now, this laptop is usually found for $1,250, which means you get $500 savings at Lenovo.com, or you can choose to get this notebook with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space for $1,057 over at Amazon.com.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, and you favor Chrome OS over Windows, you can get your hands on a new HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop for just $214 after a $15.99 discount. This laptop comes with an 11.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, powered by the MediaTek MT8183 processor.

Now, a nice working space needs a good computer desk, and we have also found a couple on sale. You can find the RESPAWN 3000 Computer Ergonomic Height Adjustable Gaming Desk getting a $37.22 discount, which leaves it available for $297. It comes in Black with Red details that make it look great. Savings get even better when you for the desks with Blue and Grey accents, as they’re selling for $290. The Waleaf 63-inch Height Adjustable Gaming Desk is also on sale, and you can get one for $135 with $15 savings, but the best savings come with the SHW Electric Memory Preset Height Adjustable Computer Desk, which is currently getting a $190 discount, meaning you can get your new 48-inch desk for just under $200. And you can make your desk look even better with an Amazon Basics Vintage Table Lamp that now sells for $23.28 after a $6.25 discount. And no home office can be complete without an ergonomic desk chair. You can get your hands on a new one for $44.75 with $7.21 savings.

You can also get your hands on a new gaming headset, as there are several options to choose from. First, the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset with a battery that will go up to 30 hours is now going for $124 with $16 savings. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is getting a $19 discount, which means you can get yours for $81, and the HyperX Cloud Stinger is getting a $9 discount so that you can get yours for $40.99.

