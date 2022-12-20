Lenovo has announced several new devices, including ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops, as well as Android-based Tab M9, ahead of CES 2023.

Lenovo has unveiled its latest lineup of consumer devices just in time for CES 2023. The new range includes five performance-driven and portable IdeaPad laptops, a compact IdeaCentre desktop, and a 9-inch Android tablet called Lenovo Tab M9. These devices are designed to meet the needs of today's on-the-go consumer, offering speed, versatility, and convenience for work, study, and leisure.

Jun OuYang, Vice President of the Consumer Segment at Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, says the latest generation of IdeaPad products deliver reliability and performance at an affordable price, with a range of new features and enhancements to improve the user experience. Here's everything you need to know about the new Lenovo IdeaPad lineup and Tab M9:

IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5

After launching IdeaPad Flex, Duet 5i, Gaming, and Chromebook laptops at MWC 2022, Lenovo has announced the new IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8. The laptops, available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes and in Arctic Grey and Frost Blue color variations, are designed for reliable daily performance and offer consumers quality, style, and performance at an affordable price.

Featuring the latest Intel Processors or AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU, the IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 offer enhanced performance for a range of activities, including content creation and even light gaming. The laptops also come with Windows 11 pre-installed, which increases the benefits of productivity, creativity, and multitasking.

Compared to the previous generation IdeaPad Pro 5 series, the new laptops come with a 25% larger touchpad for better navigation. They also feature an IR camera with FHD resolution and a Time of Flight sensor for Windows Hello smart login. What's more? These laptops have USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4.0 ports for faster data transfer. These 16-inch models also feature expandable storage.

The new IdeaPad Pro 5i and Pro 5 also come with Dynamic Display Switch technology, which improves the panels' refresh rates up to 120Hz for a smoother viewing experience. Both variants also have a QHD+ display resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB color space coverage. The Eyesafe certification ensures the display doesn't cause strain on your eyes when using the device for long periods of time.

Lenovo says a quick 15-minute charge provides hours of battery life. The Smart Power feature adjusts performance based on user behavior, making the laptop well-suited for long periods of use. Additionally, Lenovo has made efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the laptops, with the bottom cover made of 50% recycled aluminum.

Unfortunately, only the Lenovo Pro 5i with Intel Core processor will make its way to North America. It will be available starting May 2023 and has been priced at $1499.99.

IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5

In addition to IdeaPad Pro 5i and 5, Lenovo has also announced the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5. These portable, slim, and lightweight laptops are designed to support daily hybrid work and learning.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 come in two screen sizes – 16-inch and 14-inch. The larger 16-inch screen has a 2.5K resolution, while the 14-inch screen has an FHD OLED display with up to 2.2K resolution. Both screens offer ultra-vivid colors with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and up to 400 nits brightness on the 14-inch screen for easy outdoor use. The screens are also TÜV Rheinland low blue light-certified for reduced eye strain.

In addition to the high-quality display, the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 also feature an upgraded FHD infrared camera and a physical privacy shutter for added security. Under the hood, the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 are powered by the latest Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, making them capable of handling multiple tasks.

In terms of design, the new IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 are sleek and stylish, coming in three trendy colors – Violet, Cloud Grey, and Abyss Blue. It is worth noting that only the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 16-inch variants will make their way to North America and will be available starting May 2023 for $649.99.

IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

For Chromebook enthusiasts, Lenovo has unveiled the IdeaPad Flex 3i ahead of CES 2023. This 2-in-1 device that is designed for peak mobile potential, as per Lenovo. It offers a 12-inch screen that is bigger than the previous generation but with the flexibility to be used as either a laptop or a tablet.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook features a long battery life, making it suitable for use throughout the day. The device also has an optional back-lit keyboard and a taller screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio for a more comfortable typing experience. Additionally, the ergonomic drop-hinge feature lifts the keyboard 15 degrees for a more comfortable typing position.

To enhance the privacy of users during video conferencing and online classes, the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers an option for an HD or FHD camera with a physical shutter, as well as a designated mute key. Other upgrades from the previous generation include an improved CPU performance with the latest N-series Intel Processor, two user-facing speakers, and faster connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.

Similar to the other IdeaPad laptops, the Flex 3i Chromebook will be available in North America starting May 2023 for $349.99.

IdeaCentre Mini

In addition to IdeaPad laptops, Lenovo has also introduced a desktop PC called IdeaCentre Mini. The IdeaCentre Mini has a sleek and compact design and features a built-in power supply unit. It has a metal stand that allows it to be placed either horizontally or vertically on a desk. The device's chassis can also be easily opened, allowing users to access its dual-vortex cooling fan and memory chip to upgrade configurations or perform repairs as needed.

In terms of performance, the IdeaCentre Mini is equipped with the latest Intel Core processor, two DDR4 memory chips, and SSD storage of up to 1 TB. It also has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and ample ports, including a Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0, making it capable of serving as the command center for multiple smart devices and peripherals. IdeaCentre Mini will start at $649.99, with expected availability in Q2 2023.

Lenovo Tab M9

Lastly, Lenovo has also introduced a new Android tablet called Tab M9 (Gen 4). The device boasts a sleek, dual-tone metal casing that houses a 9-inch HD display, making it both lightweight and stylish. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, features up to 128GB of storage, and runs on Android 12 out of the box. It is currently unclear whether the company plans to upgrade the tablet to Android 13.

The Tab M9 also offers a number of features that enhance the user's multimedia experience. The Dolby Atmos spatial audio and dual stereo speakers provide an immersive audio experience, while the device's fast Wi-Fi 5 connectivity ensures smooth streaming. The tablet is TÜV Rheinland eye care certified, which means users can watch their favorite content for extended periods of time without straining their eyes. For those who prefer to read, the Tab M9 offers an immersive Reading Mode that simulates the color of real book pages and allows users to soften the tone of the display for their eyes.

The Lenovo Tab M9, priced at $139.99, is set to be released in the second quarter of 2023.

What are your thoughts on the new Lenovo products? Do let us know in the comments section down below!