Lenovo has today launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop in India, targeting it at folks who seek reliable performance and good build quality on a budget. The Lenovo offering comes in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, and draws power from 10th Gen Intel processors ticking alongside a hybrid (HDD + SSD) storage configuration.

The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button, while the webcam comes with a physical shutter for added privacy. Users can switch between Max Mode for higher performance and a Stealth Mode that keeps the fans silent by lowering the processor output.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 3 is now available to purchase in India from its official website, Amazon, and authorized retail outlets starting at Rs. 26,990. It comes in a choice of two colors – Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: