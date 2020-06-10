Lenovo has today launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop in India, targeting it at folks who seek reliable performance and good build quality on a budget. The Lenovo offering comes in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, and draws power from 10th Gen Intel processors ticking alongside a hybrid (HDD + SSD) storage configuration.
The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button, while the webcam comes with a physical shutter for added privacy. Users can switch between Max Mode for higher performance and a Stealth Mode that keeps the fans silent by lowering the processor output.
Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 3 is now available to purchase in India from its official website, Amazon, and authorized retail outlets starting at Rs. 26,990. It comes in a choice of two colors – Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:
|IdeaPad Slim 3 (14)
|IdeaPad Slim 3 (15)
|Display
|14-inch
HD (1366 x 768) / FHD (1920 x 1080)
200 nits brightness
45% NTSC
|15-inch
HD (1366 x 768) / FHD (1920 x 1080)
200 nits brightness
45% NTSC
|Processor
|Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
|Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
|RAM
|Up to 12GB DDR4
|Up to 12GB DDR4
|Storage
|1TB HDD
128GB PCIe SSD M.2
Up to 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|1TB HDD
128GB PCIe SSD M.2
Up to 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|Battery
|Up to 7.5 hours
|Up to 7.5 hours
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Ports
|2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)
1x USB 2.0
1x HDMI 1.4b
SD card reader
Headphone / mic jack
|2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)
1x USB 2.0
HDMI 1.4b
SD card reader
Headphone / mic jack