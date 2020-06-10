Lenovo has today launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop in India, targeting it at folks who seek reliable performance and good build quality on a budget. The Lenovo offering comes in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, and draws power from 10th Gen Intel processors ticking alongside a hybrid (HDD + SSD) storage configuration.

The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button, while the webcam comes with a physical shutter for added privacy. Users can switch between Max Mode for higher performance and a Stealth Mode that keeps the fans silent by lowering the processor output.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 3 is now available to purchase in India from its official website, Amazon, and authorized retail outlets starting at Rs. 26,990. It comes in a choice of two colors – Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

IdeaPad Slim 3 (14)IdeaPad Slim 3 (15)
Display14-inch
HD (1366 x 768) / FHD (1920 x 1080)
200 nits brightness
45% NTSC		15-inch
HD (1366 x 768) / FHD (1920 x 1080)
200 nits brightness
45% NTSC
ProcessorUp to 10th Gen Intel Core i7Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
RAMUp to 12GB DDR4Up to 12GB DDR4
Storage1TB HDD
128GB PCIe SSD M.2
Up to 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD 		1TB HDD
128GB PCIe SSD M.2
Up to 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD 
BatteryUp to 7.5 hoursUp to 7.5 hours
OSWindows 10Windows 10
Ports2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)
1x USB 2.0
1x HDMI 1.4b
SD card reader
Headphone / mic jack		2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)
1x USB 2.0
HDMI 1.4b
SD card reader
Headphone / mic jack
