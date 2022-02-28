These are the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the most sold Lenovo devices are the world is its IdeaPad laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. The company today showed off its new IdeaPads for 2022. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, Flex, and Chromebooks.

IdeaPad Flex

Lenovo introduced the new IdeaPad Flex 5 powered by 12th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 U-series processor and Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics whereas the new IdeaPad Flex 5i is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Both of the laptops can be rotated at 360-degree allowing the hinge to be used in multiple modes including laptop mode to tablet mode, or stand to tent mode. They are available in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. They have display options of up to 2.8K resolution and OLED.

They feature up to 16GB of RAM and PCIe SSD 1TB storage. Both Flex 5 and Flex 5i support 65W fast charging and run on the latest Microsoft Windows 11 OS. Lenovo says a 15-minute charge is more than enough to power 2 hours of video playback. Both the laptops also featured support for Lenovo Digital Pen and Lenovo E-Color pen. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with Intel processor starts at $619.99 whereas the Flex 5 with AMD starts at $689.99. The laptops will go on sale from May 2022.

IdeaPad Duet 5i

Lenovo also debuted Duet 5i at the MWC 2022 event. This Windows 11 powered laptop comes with a 12-inch 2.5K resolution IPS touchscreen display and detachable keyboard. Thanks to the detachable keyboard and kickstand, the Duet 5i can be used in multiple ways: laptop mode, tablet mode, and doodle mode with Active Pen 3. The display boasts up to 450 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Duet 5i is powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen i7 processor. It comes with support for newer Wi-Fi 6 standards and has two USB-C ports for connectivity. The laptop supports "Rapid Charge Express" which offers three hours of video playback from just 15 minutes of charge. Lenovo Duet 5i with bundled keyboard folio will start at $749.99 in the United States. It will be available from July 2022.

IdeaPad Chromebooks

Lenovo also unveiled a number of IdeaPad Chromebooks at MWC 2022, including IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, 3i Chromebook, and Duet 3 Chromebook. As the name suggests, these new laptops run on Google's lightweight Chrome OS. But, they're not short in the spec department. The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook comes with Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i-series processors. It comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display which supports the Lenovo stylus as well.

The IdeaPad comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display. It is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The Duet 3, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. The Snapdragon variant boasts up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with an 11-inch 2K near-borderless display. Both the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook and Duet 3 Chromebook starts at $399.99 whereas the Flex 5i starts at $499.99. All the Chromebooks are expected to be available from May to June this year.

IdeaPad Gaming

Lenovo also unveiled new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops at the MWC 2022 event. These laptops come in 15-inch and 16-inch options with up to WQHD+ resolution. The display also supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops come in two options: 12th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 H-series processors or with AMD RyzenTM 6000 Series processors. and run on Windows 11 OS.

On the GPU side of things, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops come with options for discrete graphics cards from NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 or Intel Arc. Lenovo is also touting the better heat dissipation and thermal management in the new IdeaPad Gaming laptops. All the ports are placed on the back for better cable management. Lenovo, in partnership with Microsoft, is also including three months of Xbox Game Pass with the new gaming devices.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start from $989.99 in the United States. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with an AMD processor will start from $929.00 in the United States. The 15-inch variants are expected to be available as soon as April 2022, but the 16-inch variants are only expected to be available on open sale from June 2022.

