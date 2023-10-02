Key Takeaways Lenovo announced three new Chromebook laptops with upgraded hardware, new AI-powered tools, and focus on ease of use, productivity, and creativity.

Lenovo announced three new Chromebook laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. The new devices feature upgraded hardware components, new AI-powered tools, and focus on ease of use, productivity, and creativity.

The new Chromebook Plus laptops come with File Sync, which enables users to access Google Drive files offline, new 1080p cameras with AI video calling features, and a new AI-powered Google Photos Magic Eraser functionality that lets users remove unwanted objects from their photos.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook weighs 1.95kg, and comes with a large 16-inch 2560 x 1600, IPS, 16:10 display and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 9ms response time and 100% sRGB coverage with 350 nits of brightness. The laptop is powered by either the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U or the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U chip, coupled with 8GB GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has 128GB of eMMC, or 256/512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The laptop is primarily aimed at cloud gaming, and Wi-Fi 6E should enable fast performance with great connectivity.

The IdeaPad runs the latest version of ChromeOS, and it has a 1080p camera with privacy shutter. It has a microSD card slot, two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports and a combo audio jack. There’s a quad 2W speaker setup with Waves Audio as well as 2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5. Lenovo says the laptop can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook laptop will be available in EMEA countries starting at €599. The laptop will come in a Stone Blue color with a unique pattern. The device will not be available in North America, but it’s already available in select regions and select retailers across Europe.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

The Flex 5i is a slim and light Chromebook. It weighs just 1.62kg, and it has a 14-inch, 16:10, FHD display with touch. It has 300 nits of peak brightness, and it supports the Lenovo USI Pen (Optional accessory). The laptop is powered by either the Intel Core i5-1334U or i3-1315U chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC, or 256/512GB of SSD.

The device is running the latest verison of ChromeOS, and it has a 1080p camera with a privacy shutter. Ports-wise, there’s a microSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a combo audio jack, and a Kensington security slot There are dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves tuning, and a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity. The laptop also has Bluetooth 5.0, and the battery is said to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The laptop will be available in Storm Grey and Stone Blue colors for $499.99. The device is already available in North America at selected retailers and Lenovo.com.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook weighs even less than the Flex 5i at 1.50kg. It has two display options; one with a 14-inch FHD, IPS panel with 300 nits without touch, and another with 14-inch, FHD, IPS with touch. Both displays have 300 nits of brightness, and the touch model also has 100% sRGB coverage.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 chip with Intel UHD graphics. It’s coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128/256GB of eMMC storage. The device is rated for 12 hours on a single charge, and it has a 1080p camera with a privacy shutter. Regarding ports, the Slim 3i has one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI 1.4b, an audio combo jack, and a Kensington lock.

There are dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves tuning, and a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop will be available in a single Storm Grey color for $549.99. The device is already available in North America at selected retailers and Lenovo.com.