Lenovo Halo might be the company’s upcoming normal-looking gaming smartphone

Lenovo launched its Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming smartphone back in the April of 2021. According to a new leak, Lenovo is working on another gaming smartphone called Halo — though it might not be a sequel to the Legion Phone Duel 2. And it looks like the upcoming Lenovo gaming smartphone won't look like a traditional gaming phone.

The leak comes courtesy of popular leaker Evan Blass who shared the device's image and specifications on Twitter. The leaker calls this smartphone 'Lenovo Halo.' Blass clearly states that the phone it not a sequel to the Legion Duel 2, which carried a unique side-mounted pop-out camera. Instead, the Halo smartphone will look more like a traditional smartphone but will carry a 'Legion' branding on the back.

The image shows that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole selfie camera on the front. On the back, it will sport a triple camera setup with "50MP AI Triple Camera” branding next to it. Other specifications of the smartphone, as per Evan Blass, will be the inclusion of unannounced Qualcomm SM8475 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of up to a 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, 8/12/16GB RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, 68W fast wired charging, and a thickness of just 8mm.

The SM8475 chipset is probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 carries the model number SM8450 so it's plausible that the SM8475 model is the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus. Motorola's Frontier flagship is also said to be arriving with the same chipset.

Blass says that the phone isn’t scheduled to arrive until Q3 2022, so it seems that we will have to wait a bit for the smartphone to launch. What are your expectations from the Lenovo Halo smartphone? Would you buy a flagship series device from Lenovo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Evan Blass | Via: XDA Developers