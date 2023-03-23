As part of its Spring 2023 launch, on Thursday, March 23rd, Lenovo announced several new additions to its range of gaming machines. The lineup now features laptops with refreshed internals and new monitors under the Legion branding and a new sub-brand, monikered LOQ, which aims to offer affordable yet capable computers. Here we dive into the details to learn more about what's on offer.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series, Legion Slim 5 series, and Legion Gaming Monitors

When Lenovo introduced the Legion line of computers, it offered a proposition that wrapped high-performance hardware into sleek and professional designs — unlike most laptops that offered such specifications.

And for its 8th generation of these Legion laptops, Lenovo follows a similar recipe but with a hint of AI, as the laptops now come with the LA1 AI chip, which will help manage the cooling system.

As for the monitors, they offer high contrast, improved visuals, and more connectivity options, which make them more versatile than seen previously.

Legion Slim 7i and 7

Lenovo offers buyers a choice between Intel and AMD-based machines for another year. Users can configure the Legion Slim 7i with the 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, while the Slim 7 can use up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS; apart from these, they have fairly similar specs.

Both models have 16-inch screens that can be configured in three different setups, with resolutions ranging from 2K to 4K, refresh rate options of 165Hz and 240Hz, and brightness levels between 300 nits to 500 nits.

As for RAM and storage, the devices can have 32GB memory (16GB onboard and then 16GB via a slot, according to Lenovo) and 512GB or 1TB SSD. Lastly, Lenovo claims an endurance of up to 10 hours, owing to the 99.99Wh battery.

Legion Slim 7i is expected to be available from April 2023 and will cost $1,769.99, whereas Legion Slim 7 is expected to be available from April 2023 and will cost $1,769.99.

Legion Slim 5i and 5

The Legion Slim 7 series headlines Lenovo's gaming lineup with its i9 processors, but if all that performance isn't necessary, you can consider the Slim 5i and Slim 5 for its 13th gen i7-13700H processor or Ryzen 9 7840HS. Handling graphical requirements is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, while the ColdFront system and LA1 AI chip ensure thermal efficiency.

The battery on these laptops is also slightly smaller — 80Wh —but Lenovo says it will still provide 8 hours of use. As for RAM and storage options, Lenovo indicates 32GB RAM will be available for configuration at purchase, with aftermarket upgrades bumping it up to 64 GB. Storage options include 512GB or 1TB SSDs.

Also, for those who love compact devices, this year, a 14-inch Legion Slim 5 is available — with an OLED display — and all the power the 16-inch Slim 5 models offer.

Legion Slim 5i is expected to be available from April 2023 and will cost $1,349.99, whereas Legion Slim 5 is expected to be available from May 2023 and will cost $1,199.99. The compact Lenovo Slim 5 (14-inch) is said to be available from October 2023, but no pricing information is currently available.

Legion Y34wz-30 and R45w-30 Gaming Monitors

Ultrawide visuals have been all the rage for gaming and productivity setups. In 2023, Lenovo aims to use the Y34wz-39, and R45w-30 gaming monitors aim to attract more attention to itself in the market.

The Y34wz-30 comes with a 34-inch mini LED display with great color accuracy, perfect for those who like to feel immersed in a game's visuals. It also has a reasonably high WQHD resolution with a refresh rate of 180Hz and a 1ms response time. Lastly, if you prefer to keep their desk free of cables, the monitor features a USB-C port that will output 140W of power and keep most Legion laptops working at full tilt. Legion Y34Wz-30 will start at $1,199.99 and is expected to be available from July 2023.

The R45w-30 gaming monitor, which has a 44.5-inch 32:9 screen, takes the immersion offered by the Y34wz-30 a notch further. The large canvas provides a lot of space to track multiple windows, and when used for gaming, its support for AMD FreeSync will help minimize screen tearing, helping visuals retain a smooth output. Legion R45w-30 will start at $999.99 and is expected to be available from August 2023.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops and Tower

With the increased pricing on the Legion models, Lenovo doesn't have current-generation devices that cater to entry-level gamers. With the LOQ sub-brand, Lenovo is again looking to cover this market segment.

The lineup has two laptop models, LOQ 15 and LOQ 16, plus their respective Intel and AMD versions. There's also a new tower PC; read ahead for hardware details.

Lenovo LOQ 15 series and Lenovo LOQ 16 series

The Lenovo LOQ 15 and LOQ 16 devices share almost every specification, bar the display and battery capacity. If you go with the 15-inch model, you'll have access to a 16:9 display with WQHD resolution; on the 16-inch model, you'll see a 16:10 display with WQXGA resolution. Their refresh rate and brightness levels remain identical — 165Hz and 350 nits. As for battery capacities, the LOQ 15 has a 60Wh cell, whereas the LOQ 16 has an 80Wh unit.

And when it comes to the other internals at the time of purchase, users can choose up to the 13th-gen Intel i7-13700H or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, have up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD-based storage. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 is standard across models. A MUX switch is also included to manage a seamless transition to the integrated GPU for less demanding tasks.

Lenovo LOQ 15 15IRH8 (with Intel Core processor) is expected to be available from April 2023 and Lenovo LOQ 15 15APH8 (with AMD Ryzen processor) is expected to be available from May 2023, both models will cost $899.99.

The 16-inch Lenovo LOQ 16 16IRH8 (with Intel Core processor) is expected to be available from May 2023 and will cost $1,149. Its AMD variant, the Lenovo LOQ 16 16APH8 is expected to be available from June 2023 and will cost $959.99

Lenovo LOQ Tower​​​​​​​

Lastly, if you're looking to add a tower PC to your household, the LOQ Tower, which Lenovo expects will cost $979.99, is the perfect option to consider. It will ship with the 13th-gen Intel i7-13700 and offer support for GPUs from even the latest NVIDIA RTX 40 series.

When it comes to RAM options, users can have up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM on the system and multiple storage drives — one SSD and two HDDs. The tower also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E and has a 2.5GHz LAN port if required.