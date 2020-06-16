Originally unveiled at CES 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5G (Lenovo Yoga 5G in other markets) is finally hitting the shelves as the world’s first 5G laptop, starting with the US. It is priced at $1,400 (or $58.33/month for 24 months) and will be available from Verizon June 18 onwards. It will soon be up for grabs UK, Switzerland and China as well, followed by other markets where 5G is available.

As for the specs, it features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touch display with 400 nits of peak brightness, while its 360-degree form factor allows it to be used both as a tablet and laptop. The Lenovo device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx compute platform and it supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G network, while Windows 10 on ARM handles things on the software side.

The thin-and-light Lenovo Flex 5G also packs an IR camera for Windows Hello sign-in, and offers aluminum and soft-touch magnesium build that weighs only 1.3kg. And since this a mobile chipset we are talking about, the company touts 24 hours of battery life for the device. Here’s a quick look at its internals:

Lenovo Flex 5G specifications: