Originally unveiled at CES 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5G (Lenovo Yoga 5G in other markets) is finally hitting the shelves as the world’s first 5G laptop, starting with the US. It is priced at $1,400 (or $58.33/month for 24 months) and will be available from Verizon June 18 onwards. It will soon be up for grabs UK, Switzerland and China as well, followed by other markets where 5G is available.

As for the specs, it features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touch display with 400 nits of peak brightness, while its 360-degree form factor allows it to be used both as a tablet and laptop. The Lenovo device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx compute platform and it supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G network, while Windows 10 on ARM handles things on the software side.

The thin-and-light Lenovo Flex 5G also packs an IR camera for Windows Hello sign-in, and offers aluminum and soft-touch magnesium build that weighs only 1.3kg. And since this a mobile chipset we are talking about, the company touts 24 hours of battery life for the device. Here’s a quick look at its internals:

Lenovo Flex 5G specifications:

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G
OSWindows 10 Pro
Display14-inch FHD (1920*1080) 16:9, IPS, 300 Nits
14-inch UHD (3840*2160) 16:9, IPS, 500 nits
RAM8GB LPDDR4X
StorageUp to 512GB UFS 3.0
GraphicsQualcomm Adreno 680
BatteryUp to 24 hours local video playback
CameraHD 720p with ThinkShutter privacy cover
Hybrid Infrared (IR) & HD (720P) (optional)
Connectivity 5G
Bluetooth 5.0
SecurityIR camera
Fingerprint reader (optional)
Audio2 x front-facing speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos
WeightStarting at 1.3kg
Dimensions320mm x 215mm x 14.75mm
Ports/Slots2 x USB-C (PD, DP, USB 3.1)
SIM card slot
Headphone / mic combo
ColorIron Grey
