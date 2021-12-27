Lenovo executive confirms Motorola Razr 3 foldable is in the works

Remember the clamshell-style foldable Moto Razr smartphone from Motorola? The company was one of the first to launch a foldable smartphone in the market but it failed to keep up with other foldables from companies like Samsung. However, it seems that Motorola hasn't given up completely.

A new report from Android Authority suggests that the Moto Razr 3 is in the works. The publication spotted a post of the Lenovo executive Chen Jin on Weibo who confirmed that the device is under development. Chen says that Moto Razr 3 will be a significant upgrade over the last-gen Moto Razr 5G and it will be much powerful than the predecessor. According to the post, the Razr 3 will have better internals, a tweaked interface, and a better appearance. Chen, on Weibo, wrote (machine translated):

[We're] silently preparing the third-generation razr folding screen mobile phone: more advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface, and of course, there is a more atmospheric appearance.

In addition to the confirmation of the development of the next-gen Razr, Chen also reveals that the phone will first launch in China and then make it overseas. Motorola might be extra cautious with its next-gen foldable smartphone as the company has failed to impress with the last two generations. What are your expectations from the Motorola Razr 3? Have you used a clamshell-style foldable? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Authority